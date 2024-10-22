Germany's Scholz expresses gratitude to Qatar for efforts in Gaza cease-fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed Gaza cease-fire efforts with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during a meeting Tuesday, his spokesman said in a statement, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

“The Chancellor thanked Qatar’s Emir for the mediation efforts to reach an agreement on the release of the Hamas hostages and a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip,” Steffen Hebestreit said after the meeting at Meseberg Castle near Berlin.“The chancellor expressed his hope that the death of Hamas leader Sinwar would open up opportunities for such an agreement. The chancellor and his guest also discussed the situation in the Middle East. Both agreed that increased diplomatic efforts are needed for lasting peace,” he said.The leaders are also in agreement on the need to initiate a political process toward a two-state solution, according to the statement.Scholz has had high-level talks on the Middle East recently, including a Quad meeting Friday in Berlin with US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.​​​​​​​Scholz visited Istanbul on Saturday for a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan where the two leaders discussed diplomatic initiatives to de-escalate tensions and reach a cease-fire deal in Gaza.

