Israeli strikes destroy key Qasmiyeh Bridge in southern Lebanon - VIDEO

Israeli airstrikes have destroyed a key bridge linking southern Lebanon with the rest of the country on Thursday, in the latest attacks targeting infrastructure in Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Israeli warplanes carried out two consecutive strikes targeting the Qasmiyeh Bridge, which is the last remaining crossing connecting the Tyre area with the city of Sidon, resulting in its complete destruction.

A drone strike had earlier targeted the same area near the bridge before Thursday’s airstrike.

The Qasmiyeh Bridge is considered one of the most strategic crossings in southern Lebanon, linking western, central, and eastern sectors of the region and serving as an important route for people, vehicles, and goods. It had previously been damaged in earlier Israeli airstrikes before being completely destroyed in the latest attack.

Israel has continued carrying out strikes across Lebanon following a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024.

Lebanese health authorities report that more than 2,160 people have been killed, over 7,000 injured, and well over one million displaced since March.