Germany starts new admission programme for Afghan refugees

Germany has started a new programme to admit Afghans deemed most at risk following last year's Taliban takeover in Kabul, the interior and foreign ministries said on Monday, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Berlin has pledged to take in around 38,000 Afghans particularly at risk under the rule of the hardline Islamists and some 26,000 people had already arrived in Germany.

The new programme will admit 1,000 Afghans per month and their family members. It targets particularly exposed Afghans who are active in women's and human rights advocacy or those at risk for working in the fields of justice, politics, media, education, culture, sport or science.

News.Az