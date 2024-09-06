Germany to provide 12 more howitzers to Ukraine, valued at $166M

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced on Friday that Germany will supply 12 additional self-propelled howitzers 2000, valued at €150 million (about $166.14 million), to Ukraine, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency .

He made the announcement during a meeting of the Ukraine contact group at the US Air Force base in Ramstein, Germany, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It was the 24th meeting of the "Ramstein format," which includes about 50 supporting countries.Pistorius said six of these PzH 2000 type howitzers would be delivered to Ukraine this year and the remaining six next year.The minister added that Germany will join Denmark and the Netherlands in providing 77 more Leopard 1A5 type tanks to Ukraine as soon as possible.Pistorius called on allies not to let up on their support and to provide long-range weapons for Ukraine to use against targets in Russia.Russia has no intension of easing its “aggression” and is increasingly attacking civilian and military targets indiscriminately, Pistorius claimed after a meeting with Zelenskyy.The Ukrainian head of state, who also met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the southwestern city of Frankfurt in the afternoon, has urged Western countries to ignore “red lines” drawn by Russian President Vladimir Putin.Meanwhile, the German leader pledged to continue support Ukraine for "as long as it is necessary.""Germany is and remains Ukraine's strongest supporter in Europe. As long as it is necessary. That was a good meeting today in Frankfurt," Scholz said on X.

