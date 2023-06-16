Germany to send Ukraine 64 missiles for Patriot systems

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine is set to receive another batch of defense aid from the Government of Germany, which is sending 64 missiles for the Patriot air defense system, News.Az reports citing Ukrinform.

The decision on the transfer of missiles was announced by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on the sidelines of the NATO defense ministerial in Brussels. According to Pistorius, this is important to ensure stable support of Ukraine’s Armed Forces at the current stage.

On Thursday, the USA, United Kingdom, Denmark, and the Netherlands announced hundreds of additional air defense missiles for Ukraine, including to support the nation’s counteroffensive against Russia. Shipments that are already underway are expected to be completed within weeks.

It should be recalled that Germany earlier handed over to Ukraine a Patriot air defense system to help protect its skies.









News.Az