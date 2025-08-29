Germany urges citizens to leave Iran amid rising tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany has urged its nationals to leave Iran immediately and avoid traveling there, citing the risk of retaliation by Tehran after Berlin joined efforts to trigger the reimposition of U.N. sanctions on Iran’s nuclear program.

On Thursday, Germany, Britain, and France began a 30-day process to restore sanctions over Iran’s disputed nuclear activities — a move likely to further inflame tensions, coming just two months after U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In a statement, Germany’s Foreign Ministry cautioned that German citizens could face countermeasures by Iranian authorities.

“As Iranian government representatives have repeatedly threatened with consequences in this case, it cannot be ruled out that German interests and nationals will be affected,” the ministry said.

It also noted that the German Embassy in Tehran is currently able to provide only limited consular assistance.

Iran has long warned of retaliation against Western states it accuses of undermining its nuclear program. Berlin’s warning follows similar travel advisories in recent months as Tehran’s standoff with Western powers deepens.

News.Az