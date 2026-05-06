Brother of former Turkish FM Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu shot in office attack - VIDEO

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Aydın Çavuşoğlu, a Turkish businessman and brother of former Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, was shot during an armed attack at his office, according to reports from Türkiye

The incident occurred when unidentified assailants opened fire inside his workplace, leaving him seriously injured. He was immediately taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery and was later placed in intensive care, News.Az reports, citing Yeni Alanya.

Security forces have launched an investigation at the scene to determine the circumstances of the attack and identify those responsible. No official statement has yet been released regarding the motive behind the shooting.

Authorities continue to gather evidence as the case develops.

News.Az