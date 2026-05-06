Reenactment of Battle of Puebla brings mexico’s historic victory back to life in Mexico City - VIDEO

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Mexico marked the 164th anniversary of the Battle of Puebla on Tuesday 5 May 2026, with hundreds of participants recreating the 1862 clash in Mexico City.

Dressed in period uniforms, Mexican and French reenactors restaged the Battle of Puebla, marking the 164th anniversary of the Mexican victory led by Ignacio Zaragoza over a larger French force. The battle, fought on 5 May 1862 against troops sent by Napoleon III, remains a symbol of resistance and national pride, despite not ending the French intervention, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

News.Az