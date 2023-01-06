Germany will deliver 40 Marder armored vehicles to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany plans to deliver around 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine in the first three months of the new year, government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said Friday, News.az reports citing CNN.

''We want to equip a battalion. A battalion consists of around 40 (Marder infantry fighting) vehicles — depending on their design. We plan to hand over 40 Marders to Ukraine in the first quarter," Hebestreit said.

In addition to armored Marder infantry fighting vehicles, Germany also vowed to supply Ukraine with a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system from army stocks — also to be delivered to Ukraine in the first quarter of 2023, Hebestreit said.

