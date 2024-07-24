Germany’s Scholz to seek re-election in 2025 – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, representing the Social Democratic Party (SPD), has declared his intention to run for re-election in the 2025 federal election, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Speaking at a summer press conference in Berlin, Scholz expressed confidence in his party's unity and commitment to winning the upcoming election. "The SPD is a very unified party," he stated, confirming his plans to seek another term as Chancellor.The next Bundestag election, scheduled for 2025, will determine the new government and Chancellor. Scholz, who currently leads a coalition government with the Greens and the Free Democratic Party, has previously indicated his desire to run as the SPD candidate once again. The SPD's current rating is between 14-16%.

