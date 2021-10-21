News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Spd
Tag:
Spd
Key points of Germany’s new pension reform bill
05 Dec 2025-15:59
Czech president tasks Babis with forming new government
28 Oct 2025-07:57
Merz’s challenge: Can Germany’s new leader rebuild a fractured coalition?
28 Feb 2025-10:00
Germany’s federal snap election set for Feb. 23
12 Nov 2024-16:22
Germany’s ruling SPD wins state elections after close race with far-right AfD
23 Sep 2024-15:18
Brandenburg state election 2024: AfD leads in polls as far-right gains momentum
19 Sep 2024-10:10
Germany’s Scholz to seek re-election in 2025 –
VIDEO
24 Jul 2024-16:53
Germany's SPD, Greens, FDP announce initial deal for next govt
21 Oct 2021-20:39
Latest News
Mexico offers 30% tax incentive for film, streaming
IDF targets Hezbollah operative in southern Lebanon.
Yandex Maps blurs graveyards to obscure Russia's Ukraine losses
Canada’s Carney set for India visit in March
EU Parliament halts AI features over security, privacy worries
Russia and Ukraine join U.S.-brokered talks, expectations low
Two teens convicted of killing man at beach
Azerbaijan, Hungary look into education cooperation
Chevron signs gas exploration deals with Greece
Zelenskyy demands U.S. security guarantees ahead of territorial concessions
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31