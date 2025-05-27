Ghalibaf re-elected as speaker in Iran parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Securing 219 votes out of 272, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf was re-elected Tuesday as the speaker of the Iranian parliament, News.Az reports citing Mehr News.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf is the Speaker of the Parliament of Iran since 2020. He held office as the Mayor of Tehran from 2005 to 2017.

Ghalibaf was formerly Iran's Chief of police from 2000 to 2005 and commander of the Revolutionary Guards' Air Force from 1997 to 2000.

News.Az