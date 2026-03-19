US regulator intensifies probe into Tesla FSD system

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has escalated its investigation into Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, moving to a more detailed engineering analysis covering about 3.2 million vehicles across multiple models.

The upgrade in the probe marks a significant step that could lead to vehicle recalls or enforcement action if regulators identify safety defects in Tesla’s driver-assistance technology, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The investigation focuses on how Tesla’s FSD system, marketed as a supervised self-driving feature, performs under real-world conditions. Concerns about safety and reliability have prompted closer scrutiny from regulators.

Tesla has not yet responded to requests for comment on the latest development.

The case highlights growing regulatory pressure on autonomous and driver-assistance technologies as authorities seek to ensure safety standards keep pace with rapid innovation in the automotive industry.

News.Az