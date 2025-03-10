Ghana, Niger leaders reaffirm commitment to stronger ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leaders of Niger and Ghana have reaffirmed their determination to enhance the fraternal and cooperative relations that have united the two countries since their independence, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The commitment was made in a joint statement issued Sunday following Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama's work visit to Niamey, the Nigerien capital, where he was welcomed at the Diori Hamani International Airport by Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, president of Niger's National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland.

Both leaders agreed to boost bilateral cooperation, particularly in the political, economic, scientific, and cultural fields, to meet the aspirations of their respective peoples for peace, security, and development, the statement said.

On security, the two heads of state discussed the terrorist threat facing the Sahel region and West Africa, reaffirming their commitment to solidarity in combating the scourge of terrorism, which has plagued the region and undermined the implementation of development programs.

Mahama invited the Nigerien leader to visit Ghana, an invitation accepted by Tchiani.

The date of Tchiani's Ghana visit will be determined through diplomatic channels, the statement said.

News.Az