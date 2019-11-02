Ghulam Isaczai: “SƏLİS” system will soon receive UN award (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Council on State Support to NGOs under the Auspices of the President of Azerbaijan and the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan co-launched the Quick Coordination and Project Management System “SƏLİS”, Azvision reports.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai hailed the launch of a new innovative application.

Ghulam Isaczai said that the UN always offers its support to government and NGOs in building relevant capacities to be able to better utilize and benefit from these instruments and technologies. He wished the project success and expressed hope that the “SƏLİS” system will soon receive the UN Public Service Award as the "ASAN" system was awarded.

The new innovative application that will include 10 programs aims to create a new model of cooperation in NGO-State relations, minimize negative cases and factors, as well as to ensure public control and citizen participation in decision-making.

