GITEX AI Kazakhstan brings global tech leaders to Almaty

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GITEX AI Kazakhstan has brought global technology leaders, investors, and companies to Almaty, marking a major international tech gathering focused on artificial intelligence, fintech, and digital innovation.

The event is part of the broader GITEX platform and is being held in Kazakhstan’s largest city, where it has attracted participants from dozens of countries, including major industry players and startups, News.Az reports, citing The Fintech Times.

Discussions at the forum focus on accelerating digital transformation and strengthening cooperation between government, investors, and the global tech sector.

Organizers and officials highlighted that the forum aims to position Almaty as a growing regional hub for innovation, connecting international technology companies with local markets and supporting the development of AI-driven solutions and digital infrastructure.

The event also features exhibitions and meetings designed to encourage investment opportunities, partnerships, and knowledge exchange in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, fintech, and cloud technologies.

Kazakhstan’s leadership has previously emphasized the importance of digital development as part of its long-term economic strategy, with GITEX AI serving as one of the key platforms supporting this ambition.

News.Az