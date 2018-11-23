Global Competitiveness Report: Azerbaijan ranks first among former Soviet republics in road quality index

Global Competitiveness Report: Azerbaijan ranks first among former Soviet republics in road quality index

Azerbaijan has ranked 34th among 140 countries and first among former Soviet republics in terms of road quality, according to the Global Competitiveness Report.

Azerbaijan made a big leap forward in the index, outclassing European countries such as Lithuania, Estonia, Slovenia, Norway, Ireland, Belgium, and Italy, AzerTag reports.

The top five in the index include Singapore, Switzerland, Netherlands, Hong-Kong, and Portugal.

News.Az

