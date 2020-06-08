Global coronavirus situation worsening, says WHO chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

Although the coronavirus situation in Europe is improving, it is worsening globally, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"Almost 7 million cases of COVID-19 have now been reported to WHO, and almost 400,000 deaths," he told a briefing. "Although the situation in Europe is improving, globally it is worsening."

The WHO chief recalled that more than 100,000 new cases had been reported daily in the past nine days. On Sunday, this number exceeded 136,000 in a single day. "Almost 75% of yesterday’s cases come from 10 countries, mostly in the Americas and South Asia," he noted. "Most countries in the African region are still experiencing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, with some reporting cases in new geographic areas."

"We also see increasing numbers of cases in parts of Eastern Europe and Central Asia," he added. "At the same time, we’re encouraged that several countries around the world are seeing positive signs."

He said that "complacency" is the biggest threat in these countries. "We continue to urge active surveillance to ensure the virus does not rebound, especially as mass gatherings of all kinds are starting to resume in some countries," he stressed.

