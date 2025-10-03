Global Cryptocurrency market: Key developments in the past 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

The global cryptocurrency market experienced a dynamic 24-hour period marked by renewed regulatory pressure in Asia, significant derivatives market activity, and shifting sentiment among traders and institutions. While Bitcoin held near record levels, undercurrents of volatility and compliance crackdowns shaped the day’s narrative across major markets, News.az reports.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) hovered around $120,000, up roughly 1.2% on the day. The intraday range fluctuated between $118,376 and $121,046, reflecting modest volatility compared to the dramatic surges seen earlier in the year. Analysts pointed to growing institutional accumulation, tempered by short-term profit-taking, as the primary factor behind the current consolidation pattern.

One of the most striking developments came from the derivatives market, where nearly $250 million worth of leveraged positions were liquidated in the past 24 hours. Both long and short traders were caught off guard as thin liquidity led to sudden liquidations across several major exchanges. Market analysts noted that while the total liquidation amount was not unprecedented, the sharp concentration of positions in perpetual futures made the flush more impactful. This event has raised concerns about over-leveraging in retail trading, especially on unregulated offshore platforms.

In Asia, India’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND) intensified its campaign against non-compliant crypto platforms. The agency issued formal notices to 25 offshore cryptocurrency exchanges for failing to adhere to anti-money laundering (AML) and Know-Your-Customer (KYC) regulations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Several prominent international platforms, including BingX, Huione, and CEX.IO, were among those targeted.

The FIU warned that continued non-compliance could lead to geoblocking and financial penalties, potentially cutting off millions of Indian users from these platforms. This move signals a broader trend of emerging markets tightening crypto oversight as global capital flows into digital assets expand. Market observers say this crackdown could prompt offshore exchanges to seek local licenses or withdraw from the Indian market altogether.

Meanwhile, global market sentiment remained cautiously optimistic despite the regulatory headwinds. On-chain data and technical indicators continued to show signs of what traders call “Uptober” — a historically bullish month for Bitcoin and altcoins. Several mid-cap tokens recorded strong inflows, hinting at a possible rotation from Bitcoin into select altcoins ahead of the next expected leg up. However, analysts warned that macroeconomic uncertainty — including trade tariffs and central bank policy decisions — could inject volatility into the rally.

Infrastructure and exchange activity also featured prominently. Major centralized exchanges have been gradually expanding their institutional offerings, adding new trading pairs and exploring tokenization services for real-world assets. This shift reflects growing interest from traditional financial players who are seeking clearer regulatory frameworks and more sophisticated market structures. Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, too, have begun adapting their governance and compliance layers in anticipation of increased regulatory scrutiny.

Taken together, the past 24 hours reveal a dual reality for the cryptocurrency market: one of growing maturity and mainstream integration, and another of continued regulatory friction and structural volatility. As Bitcoin consolidates near historic highs, the interplay between institutional flows, retail leverage, and government regulation appears poised to shape the next phase of the market’s trajectory.

News.Az