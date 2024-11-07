Global summit participants witness aftermath of Armenian vandalism in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam

Participants of the Global Summit of Religious Leaders on Thursday visited Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam district.

The summit was held under the theme “World Religions for a Green Planet” as part of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, News.Az reports.The delegation witnessed the aftermath of Armenian vandalism and the extensive restoration and reconstruction activities spearheaded by Azerbaijan. Their tour began at Aghdam’s Alley of Martyrs, where Eldar Seyidov, Deputy Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President for Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, briefed the visitors on the destruction inflicted on the cemetery by Armenian forces, the Azerbaijani heroes who fell during the First Karabakh War, and the victims of the Khojaly genocide buried there.Next, the delegation visited the Aghdam Juma Mosque, built between 1868 and 1870, which had been severely damaged during the occupation. The minarets had been dismantled, the ceiling damaged, and inscriptions defaced. The mosque was reportedly used to house livestock during the occupation. Following Aghdam’s liberation, the Azerbaijani state restored the mosque.Muslim religious leaders performed Salah at the mosque.Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, provided detailed information on the mosque’s history and highlighted the Armenian war crimes and acts of vandalism committed against Azerbaijan’s cultural, religious, and historical monuments.

