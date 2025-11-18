GMR Airports shares hit 52-week high amid strong passenger traffic and positive brokerage calls

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shares of GMR Airports surged 4.7% on the BSE on Monday, hitting a 52-week high of ₹102.3 per share, while the broader BSE Sensex fell 0.27% to 84,718.42. At 11:34 AM IST, the stock was trading 4.49% higher at ₹102.09.

The company’s market capitalization stood at ₹1,07,859.94 crore. The stock’s 52-week low was ₹67.75, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Key drivers behind investor interest:

Block deal in pre-market:

Bloomberg reported that 45.5 million GMR Airports shares changed hands in a pre-market block deal, fueling buying momentum. The identities of buyers and sellers were not disclosed. Promoter holding:

As of September 2025, promoters held a 66.24% stake in the company, indicating strong management control and investor confidence. Passenger traffic growth:

In its October 2025 air traffic update, GMR Airports reported a 2.8% year-on-year increase in passenger traffic to 1,01,40,216. Growth was particularly strong at Mopa (Goa) at 28.1%, Hyderabad 3.3%, Delhi 1.2%, and Medan (Indonesia) 2.5%. However, Cebu (Philippines) saw a decline of 9.1%. Brokerage upgrades:

Following the traffic update, Kotak Institutional Securities and Jefferies maintained ‘Add’ and ‘Buy’ ratings and raised their price targets to ₹107 and ₹115, respectively. ICICI Securities upgraded the stock to ‘Hold’ from ‘Reduce’ and raised its target to ₹93 from ₹80.

GMR Airports, incorporated in 1996 and part of the GMR Group, operates airports and related infrastructure businesses. It is involved in airport development, operations, maintenance, and integrated security solutions, either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs).

The combination of strong traffic growth, positive brokerage ratings, and high-profile block deals has driven investor enthusiasm, propelling the stock to a fresh 52-week high.

News.Az