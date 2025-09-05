Gold eyes third weekly gain ahead of key US jobs report

Investors are now bracing for a pivotal US payrolls report on Friday, which is expected to extend the weakest stretch of US job growth since the pandemic. That would add to signs of a softening labor market, with Treasury yields declining to the lowest levels in several months following data on Thursday that showed US jobless claims rose to the highest since June.

While technical measures show gold reached overbought levels this week, the metal is still up by more than a third this year — making it one of the best-performing major commodities. The latest run higher came after Fed Chair Jerome Powell last month cautiously opened the door to a cut.

Both gold and silver have more than doubled over the past three years, with mounting risks in geopolitics, the economy and global trade driving have demand. An escalation in President Donald Trump’s attacks against the Fed this year has increased worries over the central bank’s independence, as the president has vowed to gain a “majority, very shortly” on the central bank and bring down rates.

Still, some of those concerns were allayed after Stephen Miran — whom Trump has picked to fill a vacant seat on the Fed’s Board of Governors — on Thursday told a Senate confirmation hearing that the central bank’s most important job is preventing depressions and hyperinflation. He also reiterated his commitment to central bank independence, even as he acknowledged he would retain his White House job. Investors are also still waiting for a landmark ruling on whether Trump has legitimate grounds to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook, which could allow the president to replace her with a dovish-leaning official. On that theme, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts wrote in a note this week that gold could rally to almost $5,000 an ounce if the Fed’s independence were damaged and investors shifted just a small portion of holdings from Treasuries into bullion.