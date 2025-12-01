Gold hits six-week high on rate-cut hopes

Silver also continued its rally, surging to a record high.

Spot gold gained 0.3% to $4,241.21 per ounce as of 0855 GMT, after touching its strongest level since October 21. U.S. gold futures for December delivery increased 0.5% to $4,275.40.

Silver climbed 1.3% to $57.12 per ounce after reaching an all-time high of $57.86 earlier in the day.

“Market participants are now starting to price in again a rate cut for the Fed in December, as well the expectation is the new FOMC chairman will be a dove... that is supporting investment demand for gold,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

“Silver benefits from the same factor as gold, plus the expectation of further improving industrial demand next year.”

Traders have increased bets over the last few weeks for interest rate cuts in December following softer U.S. data, and dovish comments by several policymakers, including Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller and New York Fed President John Williams.

Markets are now pricing an 88% chance of a rate cut, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool.