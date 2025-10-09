Gold mine collapse kills 2 in Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two gold miners lost their lives as the tunnel of a gold mine collapsed in northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province on Wednesday, provincial police spokesman Ehsanullah Kamgar said Thursday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The ill-fated miners were busy in extracting gold from a gold mine in Arghanch Khah district on Wednesday but a tunnel caved in, killing two miners on the spot, the official added.

Previously, a similar incident claimed two lives of gold miners and injured another in Raghistan district of Badakhshan in July this year.

Non-standard mining, lack of modern machinery, illegal extraction of mines by unskilled workers and ignoring safety precautions often claim the lives of poor workers in Afghanistan.

News.Az