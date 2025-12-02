Gold price outlook for the next 60 days: will bullion break above $4,500?

Gold price outlook for the next 60 days: will bullion break above $4,500?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gold continues to attract strong investor interest as global markets prepare for shifting monetary policies, persistent geopolitical tensions and evolving inflation expectations, News.Az reports.

Over the next two months, analysts expect the precious metal to maintain a cautiously bullish trajectory, with forecast figures pointing to sustained upward momentum unless major macroeconomic shocks occur.

Current market baseline

As of early December 2025, spot gold is trading in the $4,220–$4,240 per ounce range. The metal has benefited from rising expectations of U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts, a softer U.S. dollar and renewed safe-haven demand triggered by global uncertainty.

Forecast figures for the next two months

Analysts outline three major scenarios for near-term price movements, reflecting evolving macroeconomic conditions, central-bank actions and investor sentiment.

Scenario Predicted price range (per ounce) Drivers Base-case (moderately bullish) $4,300 – $4,400 Stable inflation trend, dovish Fed signals, consolidation around current levels. Bullish scenario (stronger global uncertainty) $4,400 – $4,500 Softer US data, weaker dollar, heightened geopolitical tension, additional safe-haven flows. Upside breakout (aggressive momentum) $4,500 – $4,600 Rate cuts priced in or announced; central-bank and ETF buying intensifies; markets shift to high-risk aversion.

Independent forecasts support these projections. Several technical analyses highlight $4,381 as a key upside target, while market strategists see $4,400 as a pivotal resistance level that could open the way toward $4,500–$4,600 if broken decisively.

Macroeconomic factors shaping the next 60 days

A potential shift in U.S. monetary policy remains the strongest catalyst for gold. Any indication that the Federal Reserve will move toward easing will push bond yields lower, reducing the opportunity cost of holding gold and amplifying demand.

Inflation trends will also play a defining role. If consumer-price readings ease further, the credibility of upcoming rate cuts grows stronger—reinforcing the base-case and bullish scenarios.

Geopolitical tensions continue to anchor safe-haven demand

Geopolitical risks in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and along global maritime trade routes remain a major influence on gold’s short-term trajectory. Any escalation could trigger rapid inflows, lifting prices into the $4,400–$4,500 band.

Dollar performance and treasury yields: the main counterweights

The U.S. dollar and real yields remain gold’s most important headwinds. A sudden strengthening of the dollar or a spike in yields could cap gains or temporarily push prices back toward $4,100–$4,200, even if long-term sentiment remains positive.

ETF flows and central-bank buying reinforce structural support

Gold-backed ETF inflows have stabilized after months of volatility, and central banks—particularly in emerging economies—continue accumulating gold reserves. These forces strengthen price floors and reduce downside risk.

Outlook: cautious optimism with breakout potential

With investors increasingly positioning for a rate-cut environment and geopolitical uncertainty showing no signs of easing, gold is on course to remain one of the most resilient assets in global markets.

News.Az