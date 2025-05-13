Gold rebounds as investors await key US inflation report

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gold prices bounced back as investors turned their attention to an upcoming U.S. inflation report, following a sharp decline on Monday that saw the precious metal fall alongside other safe-haven assets.

The drop came after news of a trade truce between Washington and Beijing eased global economic tensions, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Bullion rose 0.6% to trade above $3,250 an ounce, after a major de-escalation in US-China trade tensions triggered a sharp selloff. Investors will be watching the US inflation report for April, potentially the first to show tariff-related costs.

On Sunday the world’s biggest economies agreed to temporarily lower tariffs, with the US slashing duties on Chinese products to 30% from 145% for a 90-day period, while Beijing dropped its levy on most goods to 10%.

The US dollar rose the most since a post-election rally in November, while Treasury yields climbed — both acting as headwinds for gold. Traders now see just two rate cuts from the Federal Reserve in 2025 in a reset of inflation expectations. That reduces bullion’s appeal as the metal pays no interest.

Gold remains almost a quarter higher this year, although the easing of US-China tensions has given traders a clear indication President Donald Trump’s administration is taking a softer approach to trade with the world’s second-largest economy. Still, some investors remain wary about the lack of detail in their announcement, and another flare-up could propel bullion back toward the record set last month.

“The devil is in the details during negotiations,” said Christopher Wong, a strategist from Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. “Some degree of caution remains warranted, as we see consolidation in the range of $3,150 to $3,350 an ounce.”

