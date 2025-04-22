Gold surges to all-time high amid Fed tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gold prices surged to new all-time highs on Tuesday, continuing their record-breaking rally amid rising investor anxiety.

The boost came as U.S. President Donald Trump's pointed remarks about Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stirred concerns over the central bank's independence, prompting a flight to safe-haven assets, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Spot gold was up 1.7% at $3,482.26 an ounce, as of 0434 GMT, after touching a record high of $3,494.66 per ounce earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures firmed 2% to $3,492.60.

"Investors have been giving a wide berth to U.S. assets amid tariff worries and Trump-Powell dramas, which has kept gold in prime position to capitalise on the dollar's woes," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Trump reiterated his call for an immediate reduction in interest rates on Monday, warning that the U.S. economy could face a slowdown, while criticizing Powell's stance to keep rates unchanged until clarity on the inflation impact of Trump's tariff

plans.

Asian stock markets struggled to maintain stability following a rapid sell-off of U.S. assets that weakened Wall Street and the dollar.

On Monday, China accused Washington of abusing tariffs and warned countries against striking a broader economic deal with the U.S. at its expense.

Gold, viewed as a safe-haven asset amid economic uncertainties, surpassed the $3,300 mark last Wednesday and continued its upward trajectory, crossing $3,400 on Monday.

However, gold's relative strength index (RSI) stands at 79, indicating that the metal is overbought.

Markets are eagerly anticipating speeches from several Fed officials later this week, hoping for insights into future monetary policy amid concerns about central bank's independence.

Spot silver rose 0.5% to $32.86 an ounce, platinum gained 0.9% to $969.95, while palladium was up 2% at $946.17.

