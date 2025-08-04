Goldman names Ratesic as vice chairman of consumer retail group

+ ↺ − 16 px

Goldman Sachs has named Marko Ratesic as vice chairman of the consumer retail group within its investment bank, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Monday, News.az reports citing Investing.

Goldman has recently advised on several blockbuster consumer and retail deals, including candy maker Mars’ $36 billion agreement to buy Pringles maker Kellanova (NYSE:) last year, as well as the Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:) deal to acquire Foot Locker (NYSE:), and private equity firm Sycamore Partners’ $10 billion deal to buy Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:), both announced earlier this year.

Ratesic will ensure the team "continues to deliver exceptional service and holistic solutions to clients across the world", according to the memo, the contents of which were confirmed by Goldman.

Ratesic, who joined the investment bank in 2006, is currently chief operating officer of the financial and strategic investors group in the Americas, and he will continue to work with financial sponsor-owned companies as well as other significant clients in the franchise.

He joined Goldman as a vice president in the consumer retail group in New York and moved to investment banking services in 2009. He had a stint in Chicago starting in 2012 to help lead investment banking in the Midwest region, and returned to New York in 2021.

Ratesic became a managing director in 2009 and partner in 2016.

