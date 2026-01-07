Goldman predicts 20% rise for China stocks in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects Chinese stocks to continue growing in 2026, though at a slower pace than in 2025, with earnings supported by AI and government policies.

The MSCI China Index is projected to rise 20% to 100 by the end of 2026 from its 2025 close, while the CSI 300 Index is forecast to gain 12% to 5,200, strategists including Kinger Lau said in a note Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

“Our expected equity gains in 2026 are almost entirely earnings-driven,” the note stated. Profit growth will be supported by AI, China’s “Going Global” strategy, and anti-involution policies.

China’s equity rally has carried strong momentum into the new year, and Goldman Sachs joins other major firms in maintaining a positive outlook despite the substantial gains in 2025. The projection reflects confidence that earnings expansion, policy initiatives, and emerging growth drivers will continue to attract investors.

The CSI 300 has advanced 3.5% so far in 2026 to its highest level in four years. The MSCI China has gained about 3.6%, outperforming the S&P 500.

Investor enthusiasm was evident in onshore turnover, which rose Tuesday to the most since mid-September. Outstanding loans taken out by investors to purchase stocks also hovered near record highs.

Mainland Chinese investors’ southbound buying of Hong Kong-listed shares is projected to reach $200 billion on a net basis, setting another record, the strategists said. Meanwhile, foreign investors are expected to pare back their underweight positions in Chinese equities, potentially driving $10 billion of inflows.

The strategists also raised their forecast for corporate profit growth, expecting it to accelerate to 14% in 2026 and 2027 from 4% in 2025.

Goldman Sachs has long been bullish on China, often defying market pessimism during the multi-year slump. A year ago, its strategists projected a roughly 20% gain for Chinese stocks in 2025.

In 2025, the MSCI China rose 28%, while CSI 300 climbed 18%.

News.Az