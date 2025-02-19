Yandex metrika counter

Google agrees to €326 million to settle tax case in Italy

Milan's prosecutors said on Wednesday they had asked to drop a case against Google Ireland Ltd after the company agreed to pay 326 million euros ($340 million) over a tax claim, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Last year Rome asked Google to pay 1 billion euros in unpaid taxes and penalties, years after the U.S. company settled a previous landmark tax dispute with Rome authorities. 


