Google down: Users in Eastern Europe report service failures

Users across Eastern Europe are experiencing a major disruption as several Google services went offline, impacting both professional and personal activities.

Reports began flooding into downdetector.com and social media platforms around from users in Bulgaria, Türkiye, Greece and other Eastern European countries, News.Az reports, citing Novinite.

The issues appear to be widespread and are affecting core Google products.

The outage did not seem to be universal for all Google services, but the affected apps were critical to many:

YouTube: Users experienced an inability to load videos, with many seeing error messages or an endless loading loop. Both the website and mobile app were affected.

Google Maps: The service was failing to load map data, search for locations, or calculate routes, leaving travellers and commuters without navigation assistance.

Google Search: In a particularly impactful failure, the core Google Search engine was returning error messages or failing to complete searches for a significant number of users.

Gmail: Some users were reporting issues with sending and receiving emails, though this appeared to be less consistent than the other outages.

Google Drive: Access to cloud-stored documents and files was also disrupted for many.

