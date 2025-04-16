Google faces £5 billion lawsuit in UK over alleged search monopoly

+ ↺ − 16 px

Alphabet’s Google is being sued in the United Kingdom for up to £5 billion (approximately $6.64 billion), with plaintiffs accusing the tech giant of abusing its dominance in the online search market.

The case argues that Google has been shutting out competition through contracting phone makers to pre-install Google Search and the Chrome browser on Android devices and paying Apple to make it the default search engine on iPhones, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The claim also alleges that Google has ensured its search engine offers better functionality and more features for Google's own advertising offering than that of its competitors.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.7526 pounds)

