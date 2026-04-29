Iran urges IOC to suspend Israel over alleged war crimes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Minister of Sports and Youth Ahmad Donyamali has called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to take action against Israel, citing what he described as casualties and widespread damage to sports infrastructure during recent US and Israeli strikes.

In a letter addressed to IOC President Kirsty Coventry, the minister urged the body to respond to what he called an unprovoked “war of aggression” by the United States and Israel against Iran, launched on 28 February, according to Press TV, as cited by News.Az.

Donyamali called for the suspension of Israeli teams from international competitions and an investigation into the reported damage, arguing that such measures would be consistent with the principles of the Olympic Charter.

He said the attacks represented a violation of national sovereignty and international law, and were in direct contradiction with the peace-oriented ideals of sport.

Citing what he described as documented evidence, the minister said sports infrastructure had been directly targeted, including the destruction of the 12,000-seat hall at the Azadi Sports Complex and damage to 287 other sports facilities across the country.

He also said the attacks had caused significant human losses, including the deaths of 203 athletes (16 women and 187 men), as well as 168 students at Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab, following what he described as a direct strike by US forces on the school.

Donyamali said these incidents amounted to violations of international obligations to protect civilians and public infrastructure.

He further said the conflict had disrupted Iranian sport, with flight restrictions and wartime conditions preventing athletes from participating in qualification events and international competitions.

According to the minister, this has undermined the principle of equal access to sport, particularly ahead of major events such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.

In conclusion, Donyamali urged the IOC to condemn what he termed “the crimes of the Zionist regime” and to suspend Israel’s participation in international sport.

He also called on the committee to dispatch a delegation to assess the reported damage to sports facilities and what he described as violations of Iranian athletes’ rights, in order to uphold the principles of the Olympic Charter and ensure fairness in sport.

News.Az