United Airbus A319 at Houston rejected takeoff due to engine failure

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A United Airlines Airbus A319 was forced to abort takeoff and evacuate passengers after an engine failure at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, according to aviation officials.

The incident occurred when Flight UA-1382, bound for New York LaGuardia Airport with 107 passengers and five crew members, was accelerating on runway 15R on February 2, 2025. The crew rejected the takeoff at high speed after reporting a failure in the right-hand engine, News.Az reports, citing the Aviation Herald.

Shortly after the abort, the aircraft came to a stop on the runway. The crew requested emergency fire response as airport personnel reported hearing a loud popping sound during the takeoff roll. A runway inspection was also initiated.

The right engine was later observed emitting smoke, prompting the crew to order an evacuation. Passengers and crew exited the aircraft using emergency slides, and no injuries were reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the crew safely aborted takeoff due to an engine issue and said passengers were transported back to the terminal after deplaning on the runway. The aircraft involved was an Airbus A319.

The National Transportation Safety Board has since opened a Class 3 investigation into the incident, releasing preliminary information as part of its ongoing review.

News.Az