Google loses final appeal against EU antitrust fine
Google has lost its last appeal to overturn a massive $2.7 billion antitrust fine from the European Union, marking a significant defeat in a long-standing case that has intensified scrutiny on Big Tech. The EU’s top court upheld the penalty issued by the European Commission for Google’s unfair promotion of its own comparison shopping service over competitors.
On the same day, Apple also lost its appeal to avoid repaying $14.34 billion in back taxes to Ireland, after the European Court of Justice sided with the EU Commission in a separate ruling targeting unlawful state aid.
Both companies have now exhausted their appeals in cases dating back to the 2010s. The rulings are seen as a victory for outgoing EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who has led efforts to rein in tech giants over the past decade.
Experts believe these rulings showcase the increasing resolve of regulators to challenge Big Tech’s dominance. Alex Haffner, a competition expert, said the rulings demonstrate that EU authorities are “prepared to flex their muscles” when necessary.
Google's 2017 fine was one of three major antitrust penalties from the EU, including ongoing appeals over its Android operating system and AdSense advertising platform.
Despite the significant financial penalties, both Google and Apple are expected to absorb the costs without major impact on their overall financial health. Combined, the fines represent just 0.3% of the companies' total market value, which stands at a staggering $5.2 trillion.
The EU has since ramped up its regulatory actions, with more investigations into Big Tech and the introduction of the Digital Markets Act, aimed at preventing companies from monopolizing online markets. Google and Apple now face mounting pressure from regulators in the EU, UK, and U.S., with ongoing investigations into their business practices.
