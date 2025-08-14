Google Photos introduces new ‘Create’ tab on Android, iOS

All the square cards feature examples and are a bit busy since they play all at once. It does get the point across, but this feed is a bit hectic, especially with the top animation.

There’s then a carousel of 16 different Collage templates, while the final section lets you make a Highlight video, with Google listing people, locations, and activities to jumpstart the process.

With this addition, the ‘plus’ menu in the top-right corner (next to the notification bell and profile account) remains available. That “Create new” list is mostly for making a new Album and the print store, while there are shortcuts to partner sharing and importing from other sources. However, it does list Collage, Highlight video, Cinematic photo, Animation, and Photo to video for some amount of duplication.