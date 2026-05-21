Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures edge lower after Nvidia earnings

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US stock futures declined after Nvidia (NVDA) earnings failed to fully impress investors, while SpaceX also moved closer to a potential initial public offering, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo Finance.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM=F) slipped 0.2%. Futures linked to the benchmark S&P 500 (ES=F) fell 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 (NQ=F) futures dropped about 0.3%.

Nvidia reported earnings after the closing bell, surpassing expectations on both revenue and profit.

The artificial intelligence leader also issued a positive outlook for chip sales. However, investors were expecting an even stronger demand signal, leading Nvidia shares to fall roughly 1% in after-hours trading.

Shortly after Nvidia’s results were released, SpaceX submitted its S-1 registration statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing provided a rare glimpse into the company’s financial performance ahead of a planned investor road show scheduled for June.

Earlier in the session, equities had risen while oil prices declined after President Donald Trump suggested that a resolution with Iran could be approaching.

Earnings season is nearing its end this week, with companies including Walmart (WMT), Ross Stores (ROST), Workday (WDAY), and Zoom Communications (ZM) scheduled to report results on Thursday.

News.Az