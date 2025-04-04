Google rolls out Android 16 Beta 3.2 with key fixes for battery and haptic feedback

+ ↺ − 16 px

Google has begun rolling out Android 16 Beta 3.2, following the release of Beta 3.1 just two weeks ago. This incremental update, version BP22.250221.015, addresses several key issues, particularly for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users.

The latest Android 16 Beta 3.2 update, bearing BP22.250221.015 version, includes a bunch of fixes, including for devices like Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, News.Az reports, citing Android Central.

The fixes with the latest firmware include an issue that caused haptic feedback to be miscalibrated in some cases. An issue causing excessive battery drain on some Pixel phones even when they weren't in use seems to have been fixed as well.

Talking about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, this update is fixing an issue of screen flickers while shooting pictures or videos on their devices. Additionally, other issues, which seem to have been impacting system stability and usability, have also been addressed with the latest beta 3.2 update.

For those unaware, the latest Android 16 Beta 3.2 is available for beta testers using Pixel 6 and above. They are likely to receive the Over the Air (OTA) update within the first 24 hours of the release, which was initially announced on April 2. Users can navigate to Settings> System> System updates on their aforementioned Pixel owners, provided they are already enrolled in the beta program.

It appears Google is cleaning things up for Android 16 stable release with incremental updates rolling out. As mentioned, the search giant rolled out beta 3.1 update in March, which also didn't include any new features but rather only included bug fixes.

Some of the notable ones comprised brightness levels fluctuating issues and some of the Pixel phones experienced Settings app crashes, which were also addressed in the same beta update.

On the other hand, Google is also gearing up for its IO event, which is scheduled for May 20 and is taking place at Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, California. We expect to see more of Android 16 alongside Google's AI innovations at the event.

