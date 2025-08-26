Google rolls out QR code verification for text message

+ ↺ − 16 px

Google is introducing a new way to confirm the authenticity of contacts.

The company has started testing a QR code feature that allows users to verify that the person they are messaging is truly who they claim to be. This feature is currently available in beta, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

An end-to-end encryption card isn't anything new, but verifying the encryption meant seeing an 80-digit code you could compare. Now, you'll still go Google Messages, tap their name and then go to their details page. But, instead, there will be an option to show your QR code or scan their code.

Verify keys "ensure only you and your contact can read the RCS messages you send each other," Google states. The 80-digit comparison is still available if there's an issue with the QR code.

Google first announced the new feature last October, stating, "We’re creating a unified system for public key verification across different apps, which you can verify through QR code scanning or number comparison." At the time, it said the feature would be available on all Android 9 devices and newer.

QR codes could be the new norm at Google. The company is also planning to switch SMS-based two-factor authentication on Gmail to QR codes.

News.Az