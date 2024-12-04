Google's AI video generator comes to Google Cloud customers
CNBC
Google announced Tuesday that Veo, its artificial intelligence (AI) model that can generate short video clips from images and prompts, will be available in private preview for customers using Vertex AI, Google Cloud's AI development platform, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
Google said that the launch will enable one customer, Quora, to bring Veo to its Poe chatbot platform, and another, Oreo owner Mondelez International, to create marketing content with its agency partners.
Unveiled in April, Veo can generate 1080p clips of animals, objects, and people up to six seconds in length at either 24 or 30 frames per second.
Google said that Veo can capture different visual and cinematic styles, including shots of landscapes and time lapses, and make edits to already generated footage.
"Since Veo was announced, our teams have augmented, hardened, and improved the model for enterprise customers on Vertex AI," said Warren Barkley, senior director of product management at Google Cloud. "As of today, you can create high-definition videos in 720p, in 16:9 landscape or 9:16 portrait aspect ratios. Similar to how we have improved capabilities of other models such as Gemini on Vertex AI, we will continue to do this for Veo."
Veo understands VFX reasonably well from prompts, and has somewhat of a grasp on physics, including fluid dynamics, said Google.
The model also supports masked editing for changes to specific regions of a video and is technically capable of stringing together footage into longer projects.
In these ways, Veo is competitive with today's leading video-generating models -- not only OpenAI's Sora, but models from Adobe, Runway, Luma, Meta, and others, according to Google.
"Veo has been trained on a variety of high-quality, video-description datasets that are heavily curated for safety and security," Barkley noted. "Google's foundational models are trained primarily on publicly available sources."
