Google set to develop and manufacture high-end phones in Vietnam

Google will begin developing and manufacturing high-end smartphones in Vietnam this year, according to sources familiar with the matter, News.Az reports, citing Nikkei Asia.

The company already maintains a large network of suppliers in Vietnam that assemble its products, including Pixel smartphones.

According to the report, Google will start new product introductions (NPI) for its Pixel, Pixel Pro, and Pixel Fold devices in Vietnam, while development of the lower-end Pixel A series will continue in China for now.

NPI, a critical phase in launching a new electronics device, involves process development, verification, and refinement. Google already mass-produces high-end smartphones in Vietnam and conducts some verification there, making the development of entirely new phones in the country feasible, the report added.

