Google, Spotify, YouTube suffer global outage

According to Downdetector, there were 13,000 reports of issues with Google Cloud and 27,000 reports for Spotify shortly before 11:30 a.m. PT on Thursday.

'We are experiencing service issues with multiple GCP products,' stated a Google Cloud status page.

‘Our engineering team continues to investigate the issue.’

The page showed that the issues started at 10.51am PT.

At the same time, there were 559 reports of issues with YouTube, Downdetector showed.

Google Cloud’s status page showed that there were issues with 13 of its services in the Americas, Europe, Asia the Middle East and Africa.

Several other web-based services also seemed to have disruptions.

The platforms all suffered a sudden and sharp rise in issues reported after functioning normally for a lengthy period of time.

Users had login issues, crashes in service, unavailable service and problems connecting with the servers.

The cause of the outages was not immediately known.

