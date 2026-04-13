Rohit Sharma frustrated by mid-match bat check as MI fall to RCB

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Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma was involved in a heated moment with on-field officials during a Indian Premier League match, after a delay in the bat inspection process drew visible frustration from the batter.

The incident took place at the Wankhede Stadium during the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, when Mumbai Indians were preparing to begin their run chase, News.Az reports, citing Pakobserver.

According to details, Rohit Sharma’s bat was being checked for compliance with tournament regulations before the start of the innings. However, the inspection process reportedly took longer than usual, causing disruption and frustration for the batter.

The sources said the measuring gauge appeared to get stuck during the inspection of Rohit Sharma’s bat. In contrast, when the same procedure was carried out on another opener’s bat, the gauge reportedly passed without difficulty. The delay led to visible irritation from Rohit Sharma, who was seen expressing his displeasure towards the on-field umpire. His teammate Tilak Varma was also seen assisting during the inspection process. The incident quickly gained attention on social media, with the video of the exchange going viral and sparking discussion among fans regarding the bat-checking procedure and match officiating standards.

News.Az