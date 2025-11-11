Yandex metrika counter

Google to invest nearly $6 billion in Germany to boost data infrastructure

Tech giant Google, owned by Alphabet Inc., is set to invest around €5 billion ($5.8 billion) in Germany to expand its data centre network and infrastructure, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The investment plan includes building a new data centre in Dietzenbach, near Frankfurt, and expanding another facility in Hanau, also located in the Frankfurt region — Germany’s main digital and financial hub, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move marks one of Google’s largest investments in Europe’s biggest economy, underscoring its long-term commitment to AI innovation, digital transformation, and climate-neutral technology.

While Google has not officially confirmed the exact amount, one source described it as a “mid-single-digit billion euro” investment.

The company previously stated it would be “investing billions in Germany” to tackle future challenges through innovation and sustainable transformation.

A press conference is scheduled for Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT), where German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil is expected to discuss details of the partnership.

 


