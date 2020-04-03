Government, Georgian Dream MPs to give third of salaries to fight coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ruling Georgian Dream party members in the Georgian government as well as in the Parliament will transfer 1/3 of their monthly salaries to the StopCov fund for three months, ruling party MP Irakli Kobakhidze said.

He noted that there are 93 ruling party MPs in parliament, while there are 11 ministers and a prime minister in the government, so in total, a third of the salaries of 105 individuals will be transferred to the StopCov fund.



I am sure that also other members of our party who have the opportunity despite the difficult situation, work in the private or public sector and have the income, will make contributions to the fund according to their income and social status. Thus they will express solidarity to our citizens," Agenda.ge cited the PM as saying.



As of April 1, a total of 20,500,000 GEL ($6.44 mln) has been given to the StopCov fund.

News.Az

