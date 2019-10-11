Governor of Armenian Vayots Dzor region sacked

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian Cabinet relieved today the governor of the southern province of Vayots Dzor Trdat Sargsyan of his job.

Trdat Sargsyan announced his intention to resign as governor of Vayots Dzor on September 24. On October 7 he filed an official resignation application to the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures.



On September 18, an army officer Ara Mkhitaryan, who served in a Vayots Dzor military unit, was taken to hospital in an unconscious condition undergoing emergency surgery. The incident occurred in Yeghegnadzor, the administrative center of Vayots Dzor province. Ara Mkhitaryan, an army lieutenant-colonel, was said to have suffered severe injuries to his head during an argument with Harutyun Grigoryan, an assistant to the Vayots Dzor governor.



A criminal case was opened on the grounds of part 1 of article 112 of the Criminal Code (intentional infliction of serious harm to health). Charges were brought against Harutyun Grigoryan and later to his brother Zaven Grigoryan.



Armenian media have repeatedly reported that Trdat Sargsyan was also involved in the incident. The latter denied his involvement.

