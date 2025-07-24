Graham Thorpe asked wife ‘to help end his life’ before death

+ ↺ − 16 px

An inquest into the death of former England cricketer Graham Thorpe has revealed that in the weeks before he was fatally struck by a train in Surrey, he asked his wife for help to end his life.

Thorpe, 55, died on August 4, 2024, in what his widow, Amanda Thorpe, described as a suicide, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Mrs. Thorpe told the Surrey Coroner’s Court that Thorpe endured a “horrible time” after losing his role as a batting coach in 2022, which she said marked the beginning of his mental health decline.

The court heard that Thorpe had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression in 2018, and had previously attempted suicide in 2022, suffering a brain injury that required intensive care.

According to Mrs. Thorpe, Thorpe’s mental health deteriorated especially after the COVID-19 lockdowns, which he found very difficult. She also mentioned an incident on a tour to Australia where a private video he shared was leaked, causing him extreme distress.

“The incident was blown out of all proportion,” she said, with his father, Geoff Thorpe, describing it as causing “catastrophic damage” that contributed to Graham losing his job and spiraling deeper into depression.

In the last year of his life, Thorpe’s mental state worsened, with suicidal thoughts intensifying after Christmas 2023. His last contact with psychiatric care was in June 2024.

Mrs. Thorpe stated that in the weeks leading up to his death, Thorpe confided in her that he “doesn’t want to be here anymore” and asked her “to help him end his life.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed they were informed of Thorpe’s 2022 suicide attempt, but their chief medical officer, Professor Nick Pierce, said no concerns were raised during Thorpe’s time at the ECB regarding risks of self-harm or suicide.

The inquest into Thorpe’s death is ongoing.

