Gaza death toll rises to 73,018 despite ceasefire

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The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza announced that two people have been killed and eight wounded in Israeli strikes over the last 24 hours, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

According to the ministry, the newly recorded casualties at hospitals in the Gaza Strip bring the total death toll since the start of Israel’s war in October 2023 to 73,018 with 173,273 wounded, it said.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of victims remain buried under the vast debris of blown-up buildings.

News.Az