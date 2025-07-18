Grant Shapps defends two-year Afghan data leak gag, citing need to ‘save lives’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former UK Defence Secretary Sir Grant Shapps defended the government’s decision to impose a two-year superinjunction over a catastrophic Afghan data leak, saying secrecy was essential to prevent targeted killings.

Shapps admitted the injunction lasted too long but maintained the approach was necessary: “The public understands that there are times where you have to act in the most maximalist way to stop people from being murdered,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The February 2022 breach exposed the identities of 16,000 Afghans linked to British forces seeking refuge, as well as over 100 UK officials, including MI6 officers, SAS members, MPs, and senior military figures. Around 8,000 Afghans remain to be relocated to Britain.

The leak prompted what insiders describe as a “£7 billion scramble” to protect lives. However, the Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) says it was kept in the dark, raising “serious constitutional issues”.

Committee chair Lord Beamish argued the government ignored its legal obligation to brief the ISC, undermining oversight. Shapps rejected criticism, saying: “I would walk over hot coals to protect those lives… It was so sensitive that if anything got out, it would put lives at risk.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Conservatives of failing in their duty, saying: “There are serious questions to answer over this scandal.”

News.Az