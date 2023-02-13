Great potential exists for development of agricultural cooperation between Azerbaijan, Israel - minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relations between Azerbaijan and Israel are currently at a very high level, and there is great potential for the development of cooperation in the agricultural sphere, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov said on Monday.

He was speaking at an Azerbaijan-Israel Innovation Forum in Baku, News.Az reports.

The minister emphasized that Tel Aviv hosted the Israeli-Azerbaijani Agricultural Business Forum in 2021, adding that businessmen of both countries held a series of meetings as part of the forum. He said that negotiations held during the forum contributed to developing economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking about the Azerbaijani students involved in the internship program within the framework of cooperation with Israel, the minister mentioned that they visited Israel to learn the country’s experience in the agricultural and technological field.

“The holding of such events indicates the development of common business interests and high-level relations between Azerbaijan and Israel,” the minister added.

News.Az